News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 28.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

News Stock Up 0.6 %

NWS stock opened at $21.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.85. The company has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.22 and a beta of 1.36. News has a twelve month low of $15.15 and a twelve month high of $22.14.

Insider Transactions at News

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter. News had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 3.17%.

In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Susan Panuccio sold 184,212 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $3,862,925.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,460,993.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 58,000 shares of News stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $1,216,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 83,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,445.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 251,966 shares of company stock worth $5,285,380. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of News

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of News by 128.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in News by 40.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in News during the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of News during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,380,000. Finally, State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of News in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,000. Institutional investors own 13.46% of the company’s stock.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

