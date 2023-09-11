New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $407,000 Stock Holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC reduced its position in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,270 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,976 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 0.3% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Ares Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ares Capital in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 833.3% in the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 2,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Capital Stock Performance

ARCC opened at $19.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.76. Ares Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $16.53 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

Ares Capital ( NASDAQ:ARCC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. Ares Capital had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.52%. The business had revenue of $634.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.26 million. Equities analysts expect that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is 116.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ARCC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ares Capital in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Ares Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Ares Capital from $20.50 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Ares Capital in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

