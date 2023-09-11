New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $4.84 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF makes up 3.6% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC owned about 0.06% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF worth $4,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBJP. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 179.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the first quarter valued at about $25,000.

BBJP stock opened at $51.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.79.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BBJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of Japanese large- and mid-cap stocks. BBJP was launched on Jun 15, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

