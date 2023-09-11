New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Has $265,000 Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Free Report) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,998 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $351,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 7,990 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 118,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,813,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA EWJ opened at $62.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $47.64 and a 12-month high of $64.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.07.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

