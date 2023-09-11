New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC trimmed its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF comprises about 1.1% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 17.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,206 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 84.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,750,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,683,000 after purchasing an additional 800,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 68,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 701 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $62.37 on Monday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $67.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

