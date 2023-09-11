New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 3.0% of New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,031,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 3,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 18,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $716,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Finally, One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 6,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

EEM stock opened at $39.10 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.39. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $33.49 and a 52 week high of $42.53.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

