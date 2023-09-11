Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Acquired by Advisor Partners II LLC

Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,266 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 622 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 0.6% of Advisor Partners II LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Advisor Partners II LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $11,147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total value of $460,094.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 55,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.10, for a total transaction of $23,876,904.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy M. Haley sold 1,022 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.19, for a total transaction of $460,094.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,877 shares of company stock worth $54,326,139. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $515.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $440.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $432.91.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $442.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $196.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.16, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $211.73 and a fifty-two week high of $485.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.44. Netflix had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

