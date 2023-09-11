Needham & Company LLC Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR)

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $57.00 price objective on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Smartsheet from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. 888 reissued a maintains rating on shares of Smartsheet in a report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.64.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $43.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.79. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.42 and a beta of 0.96. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $52.81.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $235.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a negative return on equity of 28.15%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Michael P. Gregoire purchased 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.38 per share, with a total value of $149,644.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,553.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 87,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Smartsheet during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Smartsheet by 76.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

