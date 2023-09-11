Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. UBS Group began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Tenable from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Stephens began coverage on Tenable in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Tenable from $49.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $51.14.

Tenable Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TENB opened at $44.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.42 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Tenable has a 1-year low of $28.80 and a 1-year high of $49.77.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $195.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.24 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 23.51% and a negative net margin of 10.94%. Research analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $123,720.96. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,308,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $123,720.96. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,308,180.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total value of $295,937.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,818 shares in the company, valued at $11,879,724.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 93,440 shares of company stock worth $4,330,649. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tenable by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 6,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its stake in Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Tenable by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native cloud security solutions for security teams to continuously assess the security posture; Tenable.io Web Application Scanning, which provides scanning for modern web applications; Tenable Lumin Exposure View, a measurement tool; and Tenable.asm, an external attack surface management solution.

Featured Stories

