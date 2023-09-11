Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $100.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Synaptics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a hold rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Synaptics from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.08.

Get Synaptics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SYNA

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA stock opened at $86.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81 and a beta of 1.55. Synaptics has a 1 year low of $67.73 and a 1 year high of $142.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.27.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.22. Synaptics had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 5.43%. The company had revenue of $227.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.34 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 52.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Synaptics will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $951,754.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 7,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.16, for a total value of $699,106.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,403,159.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John Mcfarland sold 946 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.70, for a total value of $86,748.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at $951,754.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,084 shares of company stock worth $1,267,017 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYNA. Trigran Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 67.1% during the second quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 1,374,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $117,376,000 after purchasing an additional 551,959 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 75.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,030,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,981,000 after purchasing an additional 443,026 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Synaptics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,790,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 6.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,323,437 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $454,515,000 after purchasing an additional 341,905 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Synaptics by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 864,167 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $82,234,000 after purchasing an additional 306,742 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Synaptics

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.