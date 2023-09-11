Navcoin (NAV) Market Cap Reaches $4.17 Million

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 11th. One Navcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000188 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $4.17 million and $77,440.28 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.99 or 0.00140162 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00049519 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.56 or 0.00025542 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00025135 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000210 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003862 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,601,686 coins and its circulating supply is 76,598,110 coins. Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.