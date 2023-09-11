Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Alliance Global Partners

Alliance Global Partners began coverage on shares of Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a report on Friday, August 18th.

Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NNOX opened at $7.46 on Friday. Nano-X Imaging has a 12-month low of $5.31 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.62. The company has a market capitalization of $411.42 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $2.58 million for the quarter. Nano-X Imaging had a negative net margin of 969.77% and a negative return on equity of 43.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nano-X Imaging will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNOX. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 269.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 812,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 592,180 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after purchasing an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 383,774 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,265,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 93.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 318,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 154,496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.82% of the company’s stock.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.

Further Reading

