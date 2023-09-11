M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Given New $160.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 31.38% from the company’s current price.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $153.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $149.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.27.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

M&T Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $121.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. M&T Bank has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $192.56. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 26.30% and a return on equity of 13.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total value of $187,333.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.43, for a total transaction of $187,333.62. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,131,163.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.02, for a total value of $136,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,055 shares in the company, valued at $959,621.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,876 shares of company stock valued at $7,819,234 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On M&T Bank

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 358.2% in the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

(Get Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.