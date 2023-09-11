Morgan Stanley Boosts American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) Price Target to $13.00

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AEO. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.41.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $15.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.42. American Eagle Outfitters has a 12 month low of $9.46 and a 12 month high of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.52.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The apparel retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.09. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that American Eagle Outfitters will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,721,106 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $350,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,212,617 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,228,744 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $379,394,000 after acquiring an additional 117,903 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369,726 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,541,553 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $124,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,470 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,243,454 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $85,473,000 after acquiring an additional 488,571 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections.

