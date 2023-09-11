Moore Capital Management LP Trims Stock Position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 48.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 179,604 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,687 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Endeavor Group were worth $4,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EDR. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Endeavor Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Endeavor Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 961 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavor Group by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 241,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.80.

In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Endeavor Group news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 229,032 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.66, for a total value of $5,647,929.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at $73,234.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 702,045 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,402 over the last three months. Insiders own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EDR opened at $21.81 on Monday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. Endeavor Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.18%. Research analysts anticipate that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

