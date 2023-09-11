Moore Capital Management LP Trims Stake in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,250 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Black Knight in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 212.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Black Knight by 121.7% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Machina Capital S.A.S. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Black Knight by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BKI. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stephens cut Black Knight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Shares of BKI stock opened at $75.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.39 and a beta of 0.50. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.15 and a 12-month high of $75.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.55.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $368.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $376.17 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 16.09% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Equities research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

