Moore Capital Management LP Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,287,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 108.7% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Gregory Malcolm sold 10,493 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.90, for a total transaction of $775,432.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,852 shares in the company, valued at $580,262.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 21,677 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.69, for a total transaction of $1,684,086.13. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,972.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CL. StockNews.com cut shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE CL opened at $73.20 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.85. The company has a market capitalization of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.50. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $67.84 and a 1 year high of $82.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 386.76% and a net margin of 8.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

