Moore Capital Management LP Takes $5.14 Million Position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,144,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MELI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 185.7% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in MercadoLibre in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,575.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,730.00 to $1,760.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,645.00.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,428.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,255.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,247.19. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $754.76 and a twelve month high of $1,451.56.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.43 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

