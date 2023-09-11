Moore Capital Management LP Takes $4.48 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 232,549 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,477,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its position in AT&T by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter worth about $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Argus downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $14.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.48. The stock has a market cap of $102.95 billion, a PE ratio of -11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.64. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $13.43 and a one year high of $20.50.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.07 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.91% and a negative net margin of 7.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.71%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -90.98%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

