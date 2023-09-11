Moore Capital Management LP Takes $3.50 Million Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,499,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% during the first quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter worth $33,000. Cornerstone Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 225.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. 84.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LRCX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $500.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $570.79.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $668.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $88.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $665.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $587.25. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $299.59 and a 52 week high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $8.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 26.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.82%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,000,493.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 1,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $708.85, for a total value of $1,153,298.95. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,109 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,364.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,926,580 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

