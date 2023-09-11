Moore Capital Management LP Takes $2.79 Million Position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,790,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,075,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,959 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in 10x Genomics by 36.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,372,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169,928 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,358 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,213,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,216,000 after buying an additional 999,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,616,000. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 10x Genomics

In related news, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,362.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other 10x Genomics news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.03, for a total transaction of $2,401,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 869,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,217,095.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Wilbur sold 9,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total value of $444,020.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 101,253 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,362.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 82,044 shares of company stock worth $4,697,096 over the last 90 days. 10.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $47.36 on Monday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.81 and a 1-year high of $63.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.20. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a PE ratio of -31.79 and a beta of 1.77.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.14). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 30.31% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%. The company had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of 10x Genomics in a research report on Monday, August 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.64.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

