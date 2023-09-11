Moore Capital Management LP Sells 8,709 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Moore Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,709 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in INSP. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 7,850.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Jerry C. Griffin sold 529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.87, for a total transaction of $167,095.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,052,207.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 3,703 shares of company stock worth $1,152,331 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $405.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $371.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $321.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $300.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $345.08.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INSP opened at $224.55 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.41. The company has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a PE ratio of -155.94 and a beta of 1.40. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.62 and a 52 week high of $330.00.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.10. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 7.81%. The business had revenue of $151.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

