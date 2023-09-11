Moore Capital Management LP Reduces Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Moore Capital Management LP cut its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,574 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 4,044 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Oracle were worth $4,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,566 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Oracle by 34.0% in the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 18,153 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares in the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,991 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Oracle by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 102,427 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $8,372,000 after acquiring an additional 32,033 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

Oracle Price Performance

NYSE ORCL opened at $126.32 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $117.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.44. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $60.78 and a 1 year high of $127.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 470.73% and a net margin of 17.02%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Oracle’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total value of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,543,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,784,841.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Edward Screven sold 354,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.39, for a total transaction of $43,783,337.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,543,033 shares in the company, valued at $313,784,841.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey Berg sold 4,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.31, for a total transaction of $609,758.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 207,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,990,421.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,175,443 shares of company stock valued at $510,658,596. Company insiders own 43.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Oracle from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Oracle from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. UBS Group raised shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.72.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ORCL

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.