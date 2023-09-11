Moore Capital Management LP Raises Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 91.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497,156 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 237,487 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms comprises 2.2% of Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $105,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 248.6% during the 1st quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 122 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2,500.0% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 130 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 137 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 44.6% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 162 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on META shares. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $361.00 to $407.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. New Street Research raised shares of Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META opened at $297.89 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $326.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $300.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 82,858 shares in the company, valued at $24,277,394. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

