Moore Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 24,121 Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,252,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $458,859,000 after acquiring an additional 3,939,174 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 17,187.7% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 1,899,577 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $283,046,000 after buying an additional 1,888,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 571.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,048,619 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $140.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Shawn M. Lyon sold 8,086 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.15, for a total transaction of $1,189,854.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,547.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 8,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $1,193,956.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 28,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,174,691.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,188 shares of company stock worth $3,890,973 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE MPC opened at $155.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $134.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.62. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.40 and a fifty-two week high of $156.87.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported $5.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 36.33%. The company’s revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.89%.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

