Moore Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 139,544 Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 139,544 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,333,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,223,000 after purchasing an additional 273,853 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Suncor Energy by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Suncor Energy by 20.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,827 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. 60.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of SU stock opened at $34.33 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.79. Suncor Energy Inc. has a one year low of $26.42 and a one year high of $37.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Suncor Energy ( NYSE:SU Get Free Report ) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.89 billion. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 11.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.70%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on SU. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

