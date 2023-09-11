Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $4.38 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,712 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Lennar by 172.1% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,925 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,440 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,711,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 79.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Lennar

In other Lennar news, Director Amy Banse bought 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.42 per share, with a total value of $99,871.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Amy Banse purchased 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $126.42 per share, for a total transaction of $99,871.80. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $921,981.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,790 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.46, for a total value of $1,310,553.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 270,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,861,731.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,634 shares of company stock valued at $321,855. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Lennar from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $94.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Lennar from $103.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on Lennar from $127.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.13.

Lennar Price Performance

Lennar stock opened at $118.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 7.09. The company has a market capitalization of $34.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.91. Lennar Co. has a 1 year low of $69.90 and a 1 year high of $133.24.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The construction company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.62. Lennar had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Lennar Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.24%.

Lennar Profile

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

