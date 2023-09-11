Moore Capital Management LP Makes New $2.95 Million Investment in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Moore Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 215,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FTI. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 3,746,467 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,289,681 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in TechnipFMC in the first quarter valued at $2,760,000. Geller Advisors LLC lifted its position in TechnipFMC by 98.4% during the first quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 41,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 20,620 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in TechnipFMC by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $18.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet raised TechnipFMC from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on TechnipFMC from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.56.

TechnipFMC Stock Up 2.2 %

NYSE FTI opened at $21.03 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $8.02 and a fifty-two week high of $21.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of -70.10 and a beta of 1.82.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. TechnipFMC’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

TechnipFMC Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 21st. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -66.67%.

TechnipFMC Profile

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Further Reading

