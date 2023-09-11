Moore Capital Management LP Invests $3.57 Million in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 82,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,572,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 19,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC increased its position in Marvell Technology by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 9,924 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Marvell Technology by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In related news, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.45, for a total transaction of $327,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,389 shares in the company, valued at $2,054,410.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chris Koopmans sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total transaction of $127,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,818,123.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 112,434 shares of company stock valued at $6,937,691 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Friday, August 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $50.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.56.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $55.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.09 billion, a PE ratio of -126.68, a P/E/G ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.43. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.75 and a 1-year high of $67.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 6.74%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -54.55%.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Stories

