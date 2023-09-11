Moore Capital Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Moore Capital Management LP lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 60.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 103,175 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $5,224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its stake in PayPal by 168.8% in the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. BTIG Research upped their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.03.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $60.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $66.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.29 and a 1-year high of $99.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

