Moore Capital Management LP Decreases Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Moore Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 49.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,378 shares during the quarter. Moore Capital Management LP’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Colonial Trust Co SC grew its holdings in Charter Communications by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Elequin Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Charter Communications by 536.8% in the 4th quarter. Elequin Securities LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charter Communications from $450.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $499.41.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CHTR opened at $422.42 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $452.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $406.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.63.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $8.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.66 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.84 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 35.69% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.80 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 31.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 2,104 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.16, for a total value of $879,808.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,285,721.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Charter Communications Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

