Moore Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 11,565 DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,565 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.2% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,056 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,257 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 5,111 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,694 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 20.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,737 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after purchasing an additional 5,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,047 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKS. Bank of America downgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $164.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $144.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $153.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.17.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Up 0.3 %

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $111.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.01 and a fifty-two week high of $152.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.76 by ($0.94). The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 40.52%. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current year.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is currently 35.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In other news, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.00 per share, for a total transaction of $242,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, Director Sandeep Mathrani acquired 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $113.54 per share, for a total transaction of $147,602.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,700.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William J. Colombo bought 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.00 per share, with a total value of $242,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 170,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,721,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 30.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Featured Articles

