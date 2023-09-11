Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 131,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,515,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.09% of GitLab as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam acquired a new position in shares of GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price target on GitLab from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of GitLab from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, GitLab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.07.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of GTLB opened at $52.35 on Monday. GitLab Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.24 and a 12 month high of $62.12. The stock has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.77.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. GitLab’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at GitLab

In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total value of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other GitLab news, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.06, for a total transaction of $12,203,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $826,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 260,580 shares of company stock valued at $13,746,623. Corporate insiders own 28.04% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Articles

