Moore Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 33,512 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,097,000. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.14% of ArcBest at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in ArcBest during the first quarter worth about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter valued at $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1,668.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 796 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ArcBest alerts:

ArcBest Trading Down 3.8 %

ARCB stock opened at $97.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.29. ArcBest Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.00 and a fifty-two week high of $122.86.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.50). ArcBest had a net margin of 4.95% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that ArcBest Co. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.07%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ARCB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of ArcBest from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of ArcBest from $123.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded ArcBest from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ArcBest has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.44.

View Our Latest Research Report on ArcBest

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ArcBest news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total value of $1,399,896.63. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,910,370.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 15,443 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.09, for a total transaction of $1,700,119.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,223,828.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 11,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.51, for a total transaction of $1,399,896.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,767 shares in the company, valued at $2,910,370.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,922 shares of company stock worth $5,778,701 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.