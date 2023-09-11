Moore Capital Management LP Buys 65,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Moore Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Free Report) by 650.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of Apellis Pharmaceuticals worth $4,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APLS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 49,525.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 1,173.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 110.7% during the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. 90.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APLS opened at $41.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.52. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.83 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.35) by $0.33. Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 356.02% and a negative return on equity of 212.82%. The business had revenue of $95.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.38 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.46) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 482.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Cedric Francois sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $6,262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 424,655 shares in the company, valued at $17,729,346.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Pascal Deschatelets sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total transaction of $283,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,053,313 shares in the company, valued at $24,921,385.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,340 shares of company stock worth $9,150,874 in the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on APLS. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $89.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.40.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. It offers EMPAVELI for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy and immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, and hematopoietic stem cell transplantation-associated thrombotic microangiopathy; and SYFOVRE for treating geographic atrophy (GA).

