Moore Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 24,694 Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Moore Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 24,694 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its stake in Alphabet by 5.6% during the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 25,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 6,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 137.8% in the first quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 10,717 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after buying an additional 39,032 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Alphabet by 10.4% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,618,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $168,064,000 after acquiring an additional 152,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Act Two Investors LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 106.6% during the first quarter. Act Two Investors LLC now owns 258,396 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,873,000 after acquiring an additional 133,301 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total transaction of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 28,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.87, for a total value of $430,635.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $721,231. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 168,989 shares of company stock worth $13,311,676 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.7 %

Alphabet stock opened at $137.20 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $128.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.45 and a 52-week high of $138.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GOOG. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $123.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Alphabet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

