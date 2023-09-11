Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Purchases £144.43 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.58) per share, with a total value of £144.43 ($182.41).
Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 7th, Mike Powell acquired 22 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.57) per share, with a total value of £288.64 ($364.54).
Mondi Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,291.50 ($16.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 942.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. Mondi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,604 ($20.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,288.74.
Mondi Cuts Dividend
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
MNDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.84) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,606 ($20.28) to GBX 1,355 ($17.11) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.
Mondi Company Profile
Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Mondi
- How to Invest in Lithium and Lithium Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/4 – 9/8
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- The Best 5 Small Cap AI Companies to Buy Now
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Miso Robotics Stock: Is an IPO Coming Soon?
Receive News & Ratings for Mondi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.