Mondi plc (LON:MNDI) Insider Purchases £144.43 in Stock

Mondi plc (LON:MNDI – Get Free Report) insider Mike Powell bought 11 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,313 ($16.58) per share, with a total value of £144.43 ($182.41).

Mike Powell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Mike Powell acquired 22 shares of Mondi stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,312 ($16.57) per share, with a total value of £288.64 ($364.54).

Shares of LON:MNDI opened at GBX 1,291.50 ($16.31) on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of £6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 942.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.83. Mondi plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,173.59 ($14.82) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,604 ($20.26). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,289.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,288.74.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of €0.23 ($0.25) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th. Mondi’s payout ratio is 4,598.54%.

MNDI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($20.84) target price on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Mondi in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Mondi to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from GBX 1,606 ($20.28) to GBX 1,355 ($17.11) in a report on Thursday, July 6th.

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Personal Care Components, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; functional films; corrugated solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty kraft and sack kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

