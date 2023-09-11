Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Director Sells $1,614,150.00 in Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.61, for a total transaction of $1,614,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,982,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,305,510.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Noubar Afeyan also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 30th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total transaction of $1,731,900.00.

On Wednesday, August 23rd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.51, for a total value of $1,732,650.00.

On Wednesday, August 16th, Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total value of $975,600.00.

On Wednesday, August 2nd, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,664,850.00.

On Wednesday, July 26th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.42, for a total transaction of $1,806,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 19th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.48, for a total transaction of $1,882,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 12th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.81, for a total value of $1,887,150.00.

On Wednesday, July 5th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.73, for a total value of $1,870,950.00.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.54, for a total transaction of $1,823,100.00.

On Wednesday, June 21st, Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.95, for a total value of $1,829,250.00.

Moderna Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of MRNA opened at $107.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72 and a beta of 1.63. Moderna, Inc. has a 52 week low of $95.02 and a 52 week high of $217.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.84) by $0.22. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post -4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

MRNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $221.00 to $191.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. TD Cowen downgraded Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Moderna from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Institutional Trading of Moderna

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Moderna by 5.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after acquiring an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Moderna by 12.4% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

