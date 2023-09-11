MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Holdings Lowered by Mark Asset Management LP

Mark Asset Management LP decreased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 512,575 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,668 shares during the quarter. MGM Resorts International accounts for about 4.2% of Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mark Asset Management LP’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $22,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,932,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,609,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 95,894.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,235,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,741,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232,616 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,276,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,835,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Trading Up 0.8 %

MGM stock opened at $43.74 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.47 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. MGM Resorts International has a 52 week low of $29.20 and a 52 week high of $51.35.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 2.10% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,297,238.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.21, for a total transaction of $1,130,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 136,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,177,132.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $10,947,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,423,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,297,238.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 309,454 shares of company stock worth $13,636,494 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $63.00 to $66.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.95.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

