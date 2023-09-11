MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0175 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

MFM stock opened at $4.87 on Monday. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52 week low of $4.66 and a 52 week high of $5.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in MFS Municipal Income Trust during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $87,000.

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

