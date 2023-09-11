MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:CXH)

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.022 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE CXH opened at $7.41 on Monday. MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust has a 12 month low of $6.48 and a 12 month high of $7.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.33.

Get MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CXH. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $72,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000.

About MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust

MFS Investment Grade Municipal is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.