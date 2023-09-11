MFS High Income Municipal Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.01 (NYSE:CXE)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, September 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE CXE opened at $3.31 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.49. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.14 and a 52 week high of $3.84.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 81.9% during the 4th quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 24,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 11,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.60% of the company’s stock.

About MFS High Income Municipal Trust

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

