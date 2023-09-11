MFS Government Markets Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:MGF)

MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.0202 per share on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 12th.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE MGF opened at $3.13 on Monday. MFS Government Markets Income Trust has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $3.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS Government Markets Income Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of MFS Government Markets Income Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in MFS Government Markets Income Trust by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. 50.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MFS Government Markets Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Government Markets Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in investment grade debt instruments. The fund also invests in mortgage backed, U.S.

