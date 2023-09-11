Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Stock Position Increased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,158,077 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,169 shares during the quarter. Meta Platforms accounts for 1.4% of Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $669,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its stake in Meta Platforms by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 457 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,570 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 7,177 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Francis Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Francis Financial Inc. now owns 3,168 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 2,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $657,083.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,867,485.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total value of $199,291.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,407,207.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122. Insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $297.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $300.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.91 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. On average, analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.