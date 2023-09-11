Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,160 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,424,543,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,223,148,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,220,171,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,072,543,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on META shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wedbush started coverage on Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

META opened at $297.89 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $300.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $30.91 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total transaction of $229,357.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.67, for a total value of $229,357.74. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,805,837.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 8,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total value of $2,459,318.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 11,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,548,129.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122. Company insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

