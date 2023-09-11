Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Ardmore Road Asset Management LP

Ardmore Road Asset Management LP cut its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 66.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 80,000 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up approximately 3.8% of Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Ardmore Road Asset Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $8,478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Meta Platforms by 12.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,244,201 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $499,020,000 after purchasing an additional 249,926 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Meta Platforms by 284.0% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares in the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new position in Meta Platforms in the first quarter worth approximately $813,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 26.9% in the first quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 1,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,878,550. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 4,277 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.00, for a total transaction of $1,253,161.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 82,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,277,394. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $198,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,878,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock valued at $12,468,122 over the last ninety days. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on META shares. TD Cowen raised Meta Platforms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $319.79.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of META opened at $297.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $326.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $766.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

