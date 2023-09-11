Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Acquired by Fernbridge Capital Management LP

Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 47.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 207,282 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,949 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises 4.9% of Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Fernbridge Capital Management LP’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $43,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,934,920 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,413,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,997 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,424,543,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 41,803,774 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $8,859,893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735,038 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. China Renaissance upgraded Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $333.00 to $372.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $319.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,643 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.19, for a total transaction of $3,258,780.17. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,617 shares in the company, valued at $28,052,209.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 722 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.73, for a total value of $201,243.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 35,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,811,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,231 shares of company stock worth $12,468,122 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Stock Down 0.3 %

Meta Platforms stock opened at $297.89 on Monday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.09 and a 1-year high of $326.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $766.52 billion, a PE ratio of 34.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.21.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The social networking company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.36. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 13.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

