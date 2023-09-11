Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) vs. Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF) Head to Head Contrast

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) and Alsea (OTCMKTS:ALSSF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.5% of Alsea shares are owned by institutional investors. 67.8% of Meritage Hospitality Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Alsea’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meritage Hospitality Group 0.86% 4.88% 0.73% Alsea N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meritage Hospitality Group $626.04 million 0.21 $8.48 million N/A N/A Alsea N/A N/A N/A $1.06 3.08

This table compares Meritage Hospitality Group and Alsea’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Meritage Hospitality Group has higher revenue and earnings than Alsea.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Meritage Hospitality Group and Alsea, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meritage Hospitality Group 0 0 1 0 3.00 Alsea 0 1 0 0 2.00

Meritage Hospitality Group presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, indicating a potential upside of 21.83%. Given Meritage Hospitality Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Meritage Hospitality Group is more favorable than Alsea.

Summary

Meritage Hospitality Group beats Alsea on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia. The company was formerly known as Thomas Edison Inns, Inc. and changed its name to Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. in May 1996. Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

About Alsea

Alsea, S.A.B. de C.V. operates restaurants in Latin America and Europe. It operates fast food, coffee shops, casual food, and family restaurants under the Domino's Pizza, Starbucks, Burger King, Chili's, PF Chang's, Italianni's, The Cheesecake Factory, Vips, The gate, Foster's Hollywood, Archies, Ginos, T.G.I. Fridays, Vips Europe, Vips Smart, Ole Mole, and Clay Hear brands. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

