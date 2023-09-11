Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Sold by Stephens Investment Management Group LLC

Stephens Investment Management Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,413 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $8,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Medpace by 185.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 23,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,076,000 after acquiring an additional 15,513 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in Medpace by 5,285.2% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 54,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,198,000 after acquiring an additional 53,222 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medpace in the first quarter valued at approximately $338,000. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in Medpace in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in Medpace by 63.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 7,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Price Performance

NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $271.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.39 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $254.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.29. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $141.30 and a 12 month high of $274.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Medpace had a return on equity of 72.88% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Medpace’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 8.39 EPS for the current year.

MEDP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Medpace from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Medpace from $215.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com lowered Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on Medpace from $252.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medpace currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Medpace

Insider Buying and Selling at Medpace

In other Medpace news, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total value of $5,558,421.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares in the company, valued at $3,778,709.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Kevin M. Brady sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,530,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen P. Ewald sold 21,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.39, for a total transaction of $5,558,421.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 14,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,778,709.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,632 shares of company stock worth $11,004,885 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Medpace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MEDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.