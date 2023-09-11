McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Weik Capital Management

Weik Capital Management lessened its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Covestor Ltd grew its position in McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $17,266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,007 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $127,697,000 after acquiring an additional 23,643 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 59.7% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on McDonald’s in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Guggenheim increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $327.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on McDonald’s from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $322.33.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total transaction of $1,265,423.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,041,867.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Heidi B. Capozzi sold 688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.54, for a total transaction of $194,387.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,019 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,656,168.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.02, for a total value of $1,265,423.74. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,786 shares in the company, valued at $3,041,867.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,149 shares of company stock valued at $5,257,201. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.3 %

MCD stock opened at $279.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $203.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $288.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.63. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $230.58 and a 12-month high of $299.35.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.40. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 139.57% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 55.93%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

